Short Interest in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Increases By 15.5%

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 3,490,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 812,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

IMAX Trading Down 0.1 %

IMAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IMAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $2,180,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in IMAX by 37.5% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 107,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in IMAX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in IMAX during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

