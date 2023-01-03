Short Interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Decreases By 20.3%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
IMNM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. 3,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,508. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.84.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Immunome will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
