Short Interest in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Decreases By 20.3%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Immunome Trading Down 11.2 %

IMNM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.21. 3,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,508. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Immunome will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Immunome

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome during the first quarter worth $87,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 1,049.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Further Reading

