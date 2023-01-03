Short Interest in Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Expands By 7.7%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,467,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 2,290,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Price Performance

IMQCF stock remained flat at $6.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $6.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMQCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th.

About Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.

Featured Articles

