Short Interest in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Drops By 17.4%

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Inpixon Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INPX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.70. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,565. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.08. Inpixon has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inpixon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inpixon by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 309,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Inpixon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Inpixon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Inpixon by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

