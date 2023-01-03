Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Drops By 25.3%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSML traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,869. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

