Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Declines By 16.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTJ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. 513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,986. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTJ. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter.

