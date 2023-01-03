Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Declines By 16.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTJ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. 513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,986. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.12.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.