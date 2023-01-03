Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Drops By 17.1%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,876. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $71.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.444 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

