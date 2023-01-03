Short Interest in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Declines By 26.6%

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Juniper II Stock Up 0.1 %

JUN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,674. Juniper II has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Juniper II during the first quarter worth $126,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Juniper II by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Juniper II during the third quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Juniper II by 48.8% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper II

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

