Short Interest in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Drops By 18.8%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KPRX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.26.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.35) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.