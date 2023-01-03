Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Declines By 19.4%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Macquarie Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Macquarie Group stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.24. 15,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.17. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $157.69.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.7515 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

