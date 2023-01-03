Short Interest in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Drops By 23.1%

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 499,800 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 649,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.46. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,288. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a P/E ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MACK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 765,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.