Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Grows By 16.9%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 103,862 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDTK remained flat at $1.44 on Monday. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,415. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

