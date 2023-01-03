Short Interest in Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Grows By 14.8%

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Terran Orbital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LLAP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,062. Terran Orbital has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terran Orbital will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLAP. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Terran Orbital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $58,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,056,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,573 shares of company stock worth $788,744. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLAP. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at $90,857,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Terran Orbital by 5,220.4% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 7,338,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after buying an additional 7,200,302 shares in the last quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $36,097,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the third quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth about $1,519,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

