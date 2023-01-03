Short Interest in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Rises By 11.4%

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 354,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $330.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,942. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $430.67. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.45.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

