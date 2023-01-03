Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Increases By 15.0%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GCV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,874. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 43.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at $186,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

