Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Achieves $120.31 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Siacoin has a market cap of $120.31 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,687.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00452099 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020954 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00890807 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002123 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00095065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.62 or 0.00596993 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005978 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00251009 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,876,762,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
