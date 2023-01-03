SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.04. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.16.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $108.68 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter worth $75,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

