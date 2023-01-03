SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.0456 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $52.31 million and $1.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012930 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038610 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019262 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00228447 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,147,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.0469495 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $891,581.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.