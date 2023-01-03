SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is Oslo Asset Management AS’s 4th Largest Position

Oslo Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. SM Energy makes up approximately 13.5% of Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oslo Asset Management AS’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 130,050 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,217. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 4.48. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.92%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

