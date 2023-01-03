SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.22 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. 1,082,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $744.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.32. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,110.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.