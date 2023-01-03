Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.56 on January 26th

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.56 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smart Metering Systems Stock Performance

SMS opened at GBX 796 ($9.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 781.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 828.17. Smart Metering Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 670 ($8.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 968 ($11.66). The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,033.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 710 ($8.55) to GBX 740 ($8.92) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Smart Metering Systems

In other news, insider Ruth Leak bought 2,825 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($8.53) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($24,097.59).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

