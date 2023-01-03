Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.00 million-$762.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.32 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.02-0 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMAR. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,381.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $203,381.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,873 shares of company stock valued at $735,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,061,000 after buying an additional 319,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 386.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 221,173 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,052,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

