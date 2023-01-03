SMI Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLD traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.06. 7,987,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,519. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.76.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

