SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC) Insider Thomas (Tom) Stianos Purchases 51,666 Shares

SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC – Get Rating) insider Thomas (Tom) Stianos purchased 51,666 shares of SOCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,658.17 ($8,611.00).
SOCO Stock Performance
SOCO Company Profile
SOCO Corporation Ltd operates as an information technology services consultancy in Australia. The company offers services in the areas of advisory and consulting, enablement services, digital strategy and architecture, licensing, and project delivery for public and private sector organizations. It primarily serves markets, including federal government, further and higher education, local and state government, engineering and resources, and not-for-profits.
See Also
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for SOCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.