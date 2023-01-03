Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Sells £152,075.88 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graham Charlton sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.31), for a total transaction of £152,075.88 ($183,223.95).

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,214 ($14.63) on Tuesday. Softcat plc has a one year low of GBX 1,059 ($12.76) and a one year high of GBX 1,922 ($23.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,228.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,258.03. The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,152.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 29.20 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Softcat’s previous dividend of $7.30. Softcat’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

SCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,500 ($18.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($24.22) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

