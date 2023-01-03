Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLDP. Cowen began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Solid Power had a net margin of 392.40% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solid Power will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Solid Power by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,242,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.