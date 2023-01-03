Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.