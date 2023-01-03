Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $167.71 million and $20.37 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00038715 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005998 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00228197 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00710455 USD and is down -8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

