SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,841 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. 4,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,061,804. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

