SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 9.8% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned about 1.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $40,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SLYV stock opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.90. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

