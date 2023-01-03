Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 895 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181,731 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $114,344,000 after buying an additional 83,515 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 29,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

ABT opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $141.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

