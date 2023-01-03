Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

IAU opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

