Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Raises Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bunge comprises approximately 1.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 4,055.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,564,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $99.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

About Bunge



Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

