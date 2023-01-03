Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Raises Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 227.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 39,650 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

