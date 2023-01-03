Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.37 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

