Square Token Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Square Token has a total market cap of $43.97 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can now be purchased for $21.26 or 0.00127790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Square Token has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 21.78262366 USD and is up 9.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,653,584.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

