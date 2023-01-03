Square Token (SQUA) Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Square Token has a market cap of $45.27 million and approximately $944,141.02 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.89 or 0.00131262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00464158 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $374.30 or 0.02245123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,951.65 or 0.29701349 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 21.78262366 USD and is up 9.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,653,584.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

