ssv.network (SSV) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $119.22 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $119.22 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can now be bought for $10.76 or 0.00064551 BTC on major exchanges.
About ssv.network
ssv.network’s genesis date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking.
Buying and Selling ssv.network
