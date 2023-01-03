STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.15. Approximately 22,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 720,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 51,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $2,490,601.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,133,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

