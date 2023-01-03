STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,485,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,663,000 after buying an additional 1,008,674 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $17,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.