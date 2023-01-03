Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Lincoln Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 4.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.2 %

SBUX stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.43. The company had a trading volume of 73,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.68. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

