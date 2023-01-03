Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,644 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,691 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.3% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,936 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,569. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.79. 117,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,338,462. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $256.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 478.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

