Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,675 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. 2,601,631 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

