Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,644 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,716,000 after buying an additional 1,109,932 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,676,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.62. 3,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

