Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 374.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,532 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,133,000 after buying an additional 3,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after buying an additional 1,996,300 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,031,000 after buying an additional 1,143,396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,785,000 after buying an additional 1,870,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,369,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,566,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 141,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,517. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $106.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

