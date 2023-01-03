Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.9 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

