Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,663 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,304 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 47.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 95,791 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,013,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,631,000 after buying an additional 124,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.55. 103,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,856,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

