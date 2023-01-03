Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,365. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46.

