Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,080 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 242,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 29.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 738,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,226,872. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.72.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

