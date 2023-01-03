Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,059 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $496,810,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after acquiring an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $242,940,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.59. 32,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,396. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

